Four illegal migrants in Bagamér

Four illegal migrants were taken to the Nyírábrány border police station on 26 December 2019.

According to the available information, an off-duty police officer called the Nyírábrány border police station on 26 December 2019 that he noticed suspicious foreign people near Bagamér.

After the call, police officers went to the scene and asked four foreign men to identify themselves. The foreigners said that they were Iraqi and Syrian citizens, however, they could not identify themselves with any legal documents.

All the four of them were taken into custody by the police.

Source: debreceninap.hu