Wine and jazz under the trees: 50 wineries and 190 musicians await visitors in Debrecen

On the last day of July, life returns to the shores of Lake Békás: for three days, wine and music lovers are invited to the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days, where 50 wineries from 22 Hungarian wine regions and 40 jazz acts will create a unique fusion of flavors and sounds. This year, the Great Forest (Nagyerdő) beckons not only with its cooling shade but also with wine specialties, world-class musicians, and new themed experiences.

The festival began in 1972 as a jazz event, and since 2015, wine has also taken the stage — making it one of Debrecen’s most beloved summer traditions.

This year’s wine program promises something exceptional: a full cross-section of the Hungarian wine scene will be present. In addition to Hungary’s six wine regions and the historical wine areas of the Carpathian Basin, international icons such as Champagne, Trento, and Marlborough will also be featured. In the “wine village” of 35 wooden booths, visitors can meet winemakers and taste their wines — from volcanic terroirs to bio-organic technologies, from the great classics to the new faces of Olaszrizling.

This latter grape takes center stage this year: Olaszrizling is one of the most defining white grape varieties of the Carpathian Basin. At the 2024 GROW du Monde international wine competition, several Hungarian wineries won high honors with this variety. Visitors will also get to taste the wines awarded the Debrecen City Wine 2025 title — including sparkling wines, light whites, full-bodied reds, and even Tokaji aszú.

Over the course of the three-day jazz celebration, more than 190 musicians will perform. Special highlights include the Révész Richárd Latin Sextet featuring Cuban guest artists, Billboard-charting Peet Project, and the Oláh Kálmán Trio with Tim Ries — former saxophonist of the Rolling Stones. The Sárik Péter Trio teams up with Nikoletta Szőke to reinterpret global hits in a jazzy style, while Honky Crew brings electro-swing and Malek Andi Soulistic mixes folk music into their performance.

Tamás Tettamanti will debut his brand-new album at the festival, and the Enyedi Sugárka Jazz Tett will bring a Mediterranean vibe to the trees of the Great Forest.

A brand-new feature this year is a series of masterclasses, where well-known winemakers and wine experts will guide guests through tastings — covering terroirs, grape varieties, and food pairings. Wine yoga, a sparkling wine show, and mini educational programs further enrich the experience, while children can enjoy the Galiba Kids’ Corner and food lovers can explore street food and restaurant stands.

Festival updates and practical information are available on the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days website and Facebook page.