An Old Ride Made New for 2020

Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on An Old Ride Made New for 2020

With the 60th anniversary of our Amusement Park in 2020, we have a great deal of new experiences and adventures in store for next year.

Látványvideón az Apollo-X! / Apollo-X Video Rendering

⬇️🇺🇸Jövőre visszatérő attrakcióval bővül Vidámparkunk! 🚀Szórakoztatóparkunk 2020-ban ünnepli megnyitásának 60. évfordulóját, ezért számos újdonsággal készülünk nektek a jövő évre. Többek között visszatér kínálatunkba a Meglepetés, új nevén Apollo-X, amely teljes arculatváltást és műszaki felújítást követően földöntúli élményekkel és az űrutazás hangulatával vár majd titeket.Kövess minket az Instagramon is:https://www.instagram.com/theamusingzooés iratkozz fel a Youtube csatornánkra:http://bit.ly/TheAmusingZooOnYoutube#ApolloX #Vidámpark #DebreceniÁllatkertésVidámpark #Debrecen #HelloMagyarország🇺🇸An Old Ride Made New for 2020! 🚀With the 60th anniversary of our Amusement Park in 2020, we have a great deal of new experiences and adventures in store for next year. For one, our Round Up ride, now called Apollo-X, will again be available after a full thematic and technical overhaul, offering you the out-of-this-world experience of traveling in outer space.Follow us on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/theamusingzooand subscribe to our YouTube Channel:http://bit.ly/TheAmusingZooOnYoutube#AmusementPark #TheAmusingZoo #DebrecenZooandAmusementPark #HelloHungary

Közzétette: Debreceni Állatkert, Növénykert és Vidámpark – 2019. december 13., péntek

For one, our Round Up ride, now called Apollo-X, will again be available after a full thematic and technical overhaul, offering you the out-of-this-world experience of traveling in outer space.

 

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park

