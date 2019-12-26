With the 60th anniversary of our Amusement Park in 2020, we have a great deal of new experiences and adventures in store for next year.

Látványvideón az Apollo-X! / Apollo-X Video Rendering ⬇️🇺🇸Jövőre visszatérő attrakcióval bővül Vidámparkunk! 🚀Szórakoztatóparkunk 2020-ban ünnepli megnyitásának 60. évfordulóját, ezért számos újdonsággal készülünk nektek a jövő évre. Többek között visszatér kínálatunkba a Meglepetés, új nevén Apollo-X, amely teljes arculatváltást és műszaki felújítást követően földöntúli élményekkel és az űrutazás hangulatával vár majd titeket.

🇺🇸An Old Ride Made New for 2020! 🚀With the 60th anniversary of our Amusement Park in 2020, we have a great deal of new experiences and adventures in store for next year. For one, our Round Up ride, now called Apollo-X, will again be available after a full thematic and technical overhaul, offering you the out-of-this-world experience of traveling in outer space.

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park