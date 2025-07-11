Young brass talents from around the world compete in Debrecen at the 2025 Zoltán Kodály International Music Competition

The third edition of the Zoltán Kodály International Music Competition is taking place in Debrecen, Hungary, from 5 to 13 July 2025, welcoming outstanding young horn, trumpet, and trombone players from across the globe.

This year, the competition received 110 applications from 26 countries on three continents, including the United States, Colombia, Germany, Israel, Japan, China, Poland, and Azerbaijan. All applicants underwent a video pre-selection round, from which 48 participants—21 trumpeters, 15 horn players, and 12 trombonists, including 12 Hungarian musicians—were invited to the live competition in Debrecen.

The prestigious jury is chaired by Marie-Luise Neunecker, joined by a panel of internationally acclaimed musicians: Gábor Boldoczki, Abbie Conant, Frits Damrow, Gusztáv Hőna, Wim Van Hasselt, and Szabolcs Zempléni.

All competition rounds are open to the public free of charge. The first and second rounds take place at the Debrecen Music School (Debreceni Zenede) from 6 to 10 July. The orchestral final is scheduled for 12 July at the Kölcsey Centre, with full program details available at the official website: www.kodalycompetition.hu.

The competition will culminate in a gala concert and awards ceremony on Sunday, 13 July at 19:00, also at the Kölcsey Centre. The evening will feature the competition’s finalists, joined by acclaimed pianist Marcell Szabó and the Kodály Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Imre Kollár.

🎟️ Tickets for the gala concert are available online at kodalyfilharmonia.jegy.hu and in person at Klassz Pont Ticket Office (Debrecen, Simonffy utca 4–6) and Tourinform Office (Debrecen, Piac utca 20).

