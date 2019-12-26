Two Local Families are on the List of the Richest Hungarians

There are two families from Debrecen on the list of the richest Hungarians – reported Forbes magazine.

The list contains the names of the richest 50 Hungarian people. Lőrinc Mészáros is the wealthiest Hungarian with his 407 billion HuF, while Sándor Csányi owns the second place, and György Gattyán is the 3rd on the list.

There are two families from Debrecen among the 20 richest Hungarians. Both families give jobs to more than 2000 people. László Bárány (Master Good) and his family are the 15th on the list with their 88.2 billion HuF, whereas Miklós Szabó (LDC Tranzit) and his family have the 19th place with their 69 billion HuF.

Source: www.forbes.hu

Photo: www.pixabay.com