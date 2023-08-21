A direct flight between Hungary and Uzbekistan has started

From Sunday, a direct flight will connects Hungary with Uzbekistan, and from September there will be two flights a week, from January three, and from 2025 there will be four flights between Budapest and Tashkent, announced the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.

At a joint press conference with Uzbek Minister of Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov, the head of the ministry reported that following the successful preparatory work, the first flight of the Qanot Sharq airline will arrive in the Hungarian capital on Sunday, which will operate twice a week between the two countries from September.

According to his information, the number of flights will increase to three a week from the beginning of next year, and then to four a week from 2025.

He pointed out that, in view of the start of the flight, the number of consuls at the Hungarian embassy in Tashkent has been increased, and the issuance of visas has been accelerated, so that Uzbeks can travel to our country more smoothly than before. The same is true the other way around.

Péter Szijjártó also touched on the fact that, like Hungary, Uzbekistan also sees nuclear energy as a guarantee of safe, cheap and reliable supply, and also wants to build a new nuclear power plant in Tashkent, with dry cooling technology, the best of which can be provided by a Hungarian company.

“An agreement was reached that if progress is made in the nuclear project in Uzbekistan, then Hungarian dry-cooling technology will be used, which will mean joint Russian-Uzbek-Hungarian nuclear cooperation worth several hundred million euros,” he emphasized.

Afterward, Abbéli expressed his hope that the new flight would give fresh impetus to economic relations, and in this regard, he welcomed the fact that Hungarian pharmaceutical companies have already established a foothold in the Central Asian state.

As he announced, Richter is now negotiating the local production of two of its products, while Meditop has opened its office and is preparing investments in the country.

He added: OTP agreed on the creation of a joint investment fund with the Uzbek state investment fund in the amount of 100 million dollars.

He underlined that the preparation of the special industrial zone near Tashkent is progressing well, where Hungarian investors can operate under preferential rules. He informed that everything will be ready by the end of the year, and dozens of companies are already interested in the possibilities.

In the end, the minister also reported that 170 Uzbek students can study at Hungarian universities with scholarships every year, and almost 800 applied for this most recently.

