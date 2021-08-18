EU Funds to Promote Local Renewable Energy Production in Hungary

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on EU Funds to Promote Local Renewable Energy Production in Hungary

The Hungarian government will receive 4 billion forints (EUR 11.4m) from the European Union’s Modernisation Fund to promote renewable energy generation in local communities, the innovation and technology ministry said on Tuesday.

 

The ministry said that the innovation projects to be financed were expected to contribute to Hungary’s goals of promoting renewable energies and decreasing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing the country’s energy independence and helping households save on utilities. According to the ministry’s statement, a bid will be put out in the autumn. The EU fund, established this year, will support 10 members in modernising their energy systems and improving energy efficiency.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

EU Funds to Promote Local Renewable Energy Production in Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Third Hungarian Satellite Launched

Tóháti Zsuzsa

A dangerous coronavirus variant has been found in Hungary

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *