EU Funds to Promote Local Renewable Energy Production in Hungary

The Hungarian government will receive 4 billion forints (EUR 11.4m) from the European Union’s Modernisation Fund to promote renewable energy generation in local communities, the innovation and technology ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said that the innovation projects to be financed were expected to contribute to Hungary’s goals of promoting renewable energies and decreasing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing the country’s energy independence and helping households save on utilities. According to the ministry’s statement, a bid will be put out in the autumn. The EU fund, established this year, will support 10 members in modernising their energy systems and improving energy efficiency.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay