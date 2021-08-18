Fidesz EP Group Mourns Death of Former MEP

Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Fidesz EP Group Mourns Death of Former MEP

The MEPs of ruling Fidesz and Christian Democrat parties on Tuesday issued a statement expressing their condolences over the passing of former Fidesz MEP Ágnes Hankiss.

 

Hankiss, who died at 71 on Tuesday, had “played an important role in toppling the communist dictatorship in Hungary and achieving new freedom for the country,” the statement said. Hankiss served as an MEP between 2009 and 2012 and was deputy head of the European Parliament’s petition committee, as well as a member of several other committees, the MEPs said. A clinical psychologist by training, Hankiss had been a lecturer for over a decade at the Eötvös Loránd University, and published several books before turning towards politics in 1990. She was on the board of several media companies before being elected member of the media council of media oversight authority NMHH in 2019.

 

