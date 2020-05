From Thursday, Hungarian and Slovenian nationals will be able to cross their common border without restrictions, the Hungarian and Slovenian foreign ministers announced.

Péter Szijjártó met Anze Logar, his Slovenian counterpart, at the Rédics – Dolga Vas (Hosszúfalu) border crossing for talks on Thursday. Lifting restrictions includes removing Covid-19 quarantine requirements, he said.

MTI