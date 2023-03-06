The weather will be changeable and mild during the week, rain can be expected

The weather will be changeable during the week, the sky will often be gloomy and cloudy, precipitation is to be expected in several waves, and the wind can be brisk in many places, sometimes strong. During the week, the highest daytime temperature will rise, at the end of the week it can be up to 17 degrees Celsius – according to the medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service sent to MTI.

Mostly cloudy or overcast weather is expected on Monday. Sporadic rain and sleet may occur in the north, and snowfall in the mountains in the northeast, but rain and showers can be expected in several places in the south, and here the bulk of the precipitation will arrive in the second half of the day. The south, the south-west wind will pick up in several directions. The highest daytime temperature is usually between 3 and 9 degrees, and in the southern regions between 10 and 13 degrees.

Mostly cloudy weather is to be expected on Tuesday, the cloud cover may be thinner in the second half of the day. More rain is expected in the southern part of the country, less in the north. Especially in the north and in some places in the mountains, snowfall may also occur. The south and south-westerly wind will pick up in many places, and in some places in the northern part of the country, it will strengthen from time to time. The lowest night temperature is usually between minus 3 and plus 4, the highest daytime temperature is mostly between 5 and 10 degrees, and in the south between 11 and 13 degrees.

On Wednesday, the sky will be moderately or heavily cloudy, and rain and showers may occur sporadically. The south-westerly wind intensifies in many places and strengthens in some places. The morning minimums are between minus 1 and plus 5, and the afternoon maximums are mainly between 8 and 15 degrees.

Thursday is generally expected to be moderate to heavily cloudy. Rain may fall in several places. The wind from the south and southwest will revive in many places, and in some places, it will get stronger. The lowest night temperature is between minus 1 and plus 7, the highest daytime temperature is between 7 and 16 degrees, lower values can be measured in the northeast and higher values in the southwest.

On Friday, it is likely to be moderate to heavily cloudy. There may be rain and showers in some places. The southerly and southwesterly winds may strengthen in several places. From 0, plus 6 degrees in the morning, the temperature usually rises between 10 and 17 degrees.

On Saturday, the weather will be mostly cloudy or overcast. Expect rain and showers in several places. The southwest wind is accompanied by lively, strong gusts in many places. The minimum temperature is usually between 2 and 8 degrees, and the maximum value is likely between 10 and 17 degrees.

During the day on Sunday, the cloudiness may break up, the cloudiness may decrease, and longer or shorter periods of sunshine can be expected, but another block of clouds is approaching from the west. Precipitation may occur in fewer and fewer places. The northerly wind may strengthen in many places. The air may warm up from minus 3, plus 7 degrees in the morning to between 7 and 16 degrees.

Photo: MTI/György Varga