The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Hungary visited the University of Debrecen

The ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Hungary, Saud Al-Shamsi, also participated in the Friday partner meeting of the University of Debrecen. After the event, the diplomat consulted with the leaders of the university and the sustaining foundation about future cooperation opportunities, writes unideb.hu.

It is a great honor that Ambassador Saud Al-Shamsi accepted our invitation and took part in this defining event for our institution, where we reviewed the economic results of the past year together with our most important partners and outlined future plans. We hope that the United Arab Emirates will also play a role in the latter. Mr. Ambassador spoke highly of our performance so far, praised our ambitious ideas and is extremely optimistic about our future cooperation

– György Kossa reported on the discussions with the diplomat.

The chairman of the board of trustees of the Gróf Tisza István Foundation for the University of Debrecen added: at the meeting following the partner meeting, they discussed potential collaboration opportunities and look forward to joint work.