Government to set up school guard

The cabinet has decided to set up a school guard which will affect some 500 schools, including 140-150 vocational schools, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office, Gergely Gulyás, told an online press conference.

School guards will have a constant presence in the schools that have been most affected by serious disciplinary issues. The school guards, likely to be recruited from former police officers, will not carry guns but they will be authorised to apply coercive measures if needed, he added. The range of criminal activities punishable from the age of 12 will be expanded and all criminal acts committed against teachers will be included, he said.

MTI