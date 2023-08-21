Eurozone inflation slowed down in July

In July, inflation slowed down in the eurozone, according to the final data of Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In an annual comparison, the consumer price index fell to 5.3 percent, the lowest since January 2022, from 5.5 percent in June. In July last year, inflation in the region was 8.9 percent.

The rise in food prices still fuels inflation, but to a lesser extent, while the fall in energy prices moderates it. Excluding energy prices, consumer prices rose by 6.7 percent in July after the 6.9 percent annual increase in June. Excluding energy, food and leisure items, the July price increase (core inflation) was 5.5 percent, which was the same as in June.

In July, energy prices were 6.1 percent lower than a year earlier and 0.2 percent lower than the previous month. In June, the annual decrease was 5.6 percent.

The prices of food, alcoholic and tobacco products in July were 10.8 percent higher than a year earlier and 0.1 percent higher than June. In June, the annual price increase was 11.6 percent.

Overall, consumer prices decreased by 0.1 percent in July compared to June, when they increased by 0.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, core inflation also decreased by 0.1 percent in July after the 0.3 percent increase in June.

According to Eurostat, annual inflation in the European Union as a whole was 6.1 percent, after 6.4 percent in June. A year ago in July, they measured 9.8 percent.

