Retail Sales Edge Up By 0.6% in October

Retail sales growth in Hungary slowed to an annual 0.6% in October, propped up by sales of motor fuel, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

Adjusted for calendar-year effects, retail sales grew at the same pace. Adjusted food sales fell by 5.6% in October and non-food sales edged down by 0.9%, while motor fuel sales climbed 19.7%. In absolute terms, retail sales came to 1,520 billion forints (EUR 3.7bn). Food sales accounted for 46% of the total, non-food sales for 36% and sales at petrol stations for 18%. Retail sales growth has slowed every month since April.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay