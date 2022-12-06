Union Alliance MASZSZ Proposes 15% Pension Increase

Trade union alliance MASZSZ has demanded a 15% pension increase from January and a one-time payment of 50,000 forints for pensioners receiving less than 160,000 forints (EUR 391) per month.

MASZSZ leader Róbert Zlati said the government’s calculation of a 4.5% pension hike for 2023 had been “either deliberately wrong or grossly incorrect”. The raise should have come to 6.1%, he said. After consulting experts, the alliance is demanding a 15% increase from next January, to keep abreast of inflation, he said. Low-income pensioners will need a one-time subsidy because “Hungary has seen the fastest food price hikes in the European Union, burdening pensioners at a time when utility costs are also growing drastically,” Zlati said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay