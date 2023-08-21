From August 28, train schedules will change on several lines

From August 28, the train schedule will change on several lines, the most important new thing is that Debrecen and Eger will be connected by InterRégió flights every two hours during the day, MÁV Zrt. told MTI on Monday.



According to the announcement, the railway company will modify the timetable on 11 lines based on the received passenger signals, comments from the public, and professional decisions. Typically, the timetable of some flights on the Győr, Székesfehérvár, Pusztaszabolcs, Szobi, Cegléd and Szeged lines changes during the early morning, evening and nighttime periods. The changes also affect some trains on the Kaposvár-Siófok, Eger-Szilvásvárad, Miskolc-Ózd and Kiskunfélegyháza-Orosháza lines.

It was highlighted: through improvements, MÁV-Start created a direct connection between Debrecen and Eger. From next Monday, the InterRégió service will be launched with air-conditioned motor trains with 7 pairs of trains a day. The trains cover the distance in 2.5 hours. The first trains to Eger depart from Debrecen at 4:39 and 6:59, and then run regularly every two hours between 8:59 and 16:59. The first train departs from Eger at 6:28 a.m., after that the trains will run every two hours between 8:42 a.m. and 6:42 p.m., which can be used with a national and county pass, and two bicycles can be transported on them at the same time. In line with the start of the InterRégió flights, the timetables of several trains on the line will also change, MÁV explained.

In the announcement, they also mentioned that the schedule of several Volánbusz flights in the Érd and Biatorbágy area is changing. In the case of buses traveling on the Budapest-Diósd-Érd route, the Százhalombatta flights will be adjusted to the railway timetable in the future, not in Százhalombatta, but in Érd, so with a transfer between bus and train in Érd, access to the capital will be more favorable from Százhalombatta.

A new educational institution is being handed over in Biatorbágy, where – after the one-year operation, which was temporarily moved to Bicské – from September of this year, almost 180 students will be affected by access to and from the surrounding settlements. The amended schedule was prepared with the involvement of the relevant municipalities and the educational institution, the MÁV indicated.

(MTI)