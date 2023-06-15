Funeral associations in Hungary: don’t take the ashes of your loved ones home!

The place for the urns containing the ashes is in the cemetery, funeral associations told MTI, pointing out that it will stop the mourning process, and it can also lead to a violation of grace and the right of others to grace if someone stores the urn containing the ashes of their relative at home instead of in the cemetery.

The National Funeral Association and Industry Council and the National Association of Hungarian Funeral Services issued a joint statement in connection with the discovery of the ashes of a Hungarian man in a left-luggage office in Germany.

They wrote that the profession is increasingly encountering cases where urns are found in public parks and waste containers, and illegal tombstones are erected in nature conservation areas after the ashes have been released into natural waters.

They pointed out that taking the urn home could lead to a violation of others’ right to mercy: in this case, there is no ceremony or burial place where relatives, friends, acquaintances, and colleagues could pay their respects or pay respect to the memory of the deceased.

Hungarian regulations, therefore, bind the release of the urn to a declaration, in which the relative commits to store the urn in conditions suitable for clemency requirements, and provides the relatives of the deceased and those who were granted benefits in the will the opportunity to exercise the right to clemency, they explained.

Therefore, the person who previously made a statement about an abandoned urn commits a breach of grace and can therefore be attacked legally – reads the announcement, according to which, in the case of cremation in Hungary, the urns can be identified based on the registration number on them.

In addition, according to psychologists’ opinions, taking the urns home hinders the processing of grief, and this can have serious mental and psychological consequences over time, they added.

(MTI)