A Turkish-Hungarian business forum was held in Debrecen

Turkish-Hungarian cooperation is characterized by ever-expanding economic and commercial relations – the Hajdú-Bihar County Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Budapest, the City of Debrecen County and the EDC Debrecen City and Economic Development Center announced on Wednesday afternoon in Debrecen in the Hungarian business forum.

Éva Skultéti, the secretary general of the chamber, said that representatives of 25 major Turkish companies came to the city of Hajdúság for the forum, and about 30 Hungarian companies also participated in the event.

She called it important that Hungarian companies can become suppliers in the field of water management and wastewater treatment, and she also highlighted the opportunities inherent in the construction industry.

Speaking about the relations between the two countries, she touched on the vibrant tourism, in which the international airport in Debrecen plays a significant role, from which there is a direct flight to Antalya.

Mayor László Papp (Fidesz-KDNP) called Wednesday’s Turkish-Hungarian business forum a gap-filling event in terms of cooperation with Turkish businesses present in Hungary.

He emphasized that Debrecen is not only the country’s second city, but also the most dynamically developing city in Central Europe, which already plays a regional role.

An economic development process started in 2015, since then EUR 12 billion of working capital has arrived in the city, where industrial production has increased tenfold – he explained. The BMW factory is being built in the north-western zone, but the settlement of various businesses has also started in the southern industrial zone, said the city manager, adding that significant residential park developments are also taking place.

Gülsen Karanis Eksioglu, the ambassador of Turkey in Budapest, thanked the Hungarians for the help provided after the earthquake. She spoke highly of the extensive Turkish-Hungarian economic relations. She believed that such businessmen’s meetings are important because there is a demand for Turkish investors, so information and working relationships are important.

The ambassador said that the volume of Turkish-Hungarian trade is 3.5 billion dollars, which they intend to increase to 6 billion. More and more Turkish companies are setting foot in Hungary, their number is currently close to five hundred, she added.

Zoltán Pécskay, executive director of ECD Debrecen, spoke about the regional role of the county seat, highlighting the accessibility, the available skilled workforce, the economic environment, the support opportunities, and the adequate standard of living provided to the workers. He outlined the characteristics of the three industrial parks, with the aim of attracting more companies. According to his information, almost 100 Turkish students are currently studying at the University of Debrecen.

