The summer schedule starts, you can get to Lake Balaton from Debrecen with three trains

After the four-week pre-season, the summer schedule of the MÁV-Volán group will come into force on Saturday, the Communications Directorate of the transport company told MTI.



As it was written, in addition to the usual services between Budapest and Lake Balaton in recent years, direct trains from the county seats in Eastern and South-Eastern Hungary to Lake Balaton will depart from the first weekend of the vacation, and new conditions that did not exist in previous years will make the journey more comfortable and faster for vacationers and hikers.

The number of air-conditioned InterCity railway carriages in Balaton transport is increasing, more modern FLIRT and KISS motor trains are in service, and the on-board services of Utasellátó, which is 75 years old this year, can also be used on many InterCity trains going to the southern and northern coasts, they explained.

The information explains that the Volánbusz is introducing a new timetable in several regions of the country, including the Balaton catchment area, so that the area around the lake can be approached with more favorable travel options from Sopron, Győr, as well as from the areas of Tatabánya, Mór, Bakonycsernye, and Zirc. The number of night flights in the Balaton highlands and the Káli basin area will also be expanded, they wrote.

Due to the expected significant passenger traffic during the vacation, the company considers it extremely important that passengers purchase tickets in advance, even days before the trip, and that groups and bicycle groups notify their intention to travel at least one week in advance. because of

From the first of July, national passes can also be used to travel in the second class of IC or other trains requiring a seat ticket. With the new premium product, the company offers even more passengers a cheap and simple solution for travel. The change will also affect long-distance surcharged trains traveling towards Lake Balaton and across the lake. Travelers with county and national passes can find information about the currently available trains and the changes in July in the Balaton menu item of the https://www.orszagberlet.hu/ website.

“This year, the MÁV-Volán group clearly offers the most profitable solution for the majority of vacationers to get to Lake Balaton. We are preparing for the Balaton summer with an expanded fleet of vehicles and increased staff, but in order for everyone’s journey to be smooth, the cooperation of the passengers is also necessary. The most convenient and fastest way to change tickets is to use the MÁV mobile application,” emphasized Zoltán Pafféri, operational manager of the MÁV-Volán group, according to the announcement.

The high-season schedule will be in effect until August 27, and it will be followed by the low-season schedule until the end of September, reads the announcement of the MÁV-Volán group.

More details about the summer schedule and travel options and news can be found on the company’s website.

The summer schedule starts, you can get to Lake Balaton from Debrecen with three trains

Aranypart express train (Záhony–Fonyód)

It runs daily between Eastern Hungary and the southern shore of Lake Balaton with frequent stops.

The train has 2nd class (non-air-conditioned) and 1st class air-conditioned cars. In the 1st class carriages, power sockets, on-board internet (wifi) and more spacious legroom are also provided for the comfort of passengers during long-distance journeys.

Changing seat tickets on the train is mandatory, along the shores of Lake Balaton and on the Záhony-

Nyíregyháza section, there is no surcharge.

On the train, 30 bicycles can be transported in the large-capacity bicycle carriage. Bicycles can be transported on the train by exchanging a bicycle ticket and a bicycle seat ticket.

Panorama express train (Nyíregyháza – Siófok)

On weekends, a new express train runs between Nyíregyháza and Siófok via Debrecen, Szolnok and Cegléd.

The train travels with a shorter journey time due to the few stops,

with a modern, barrier-free, air-conditioned double-decker KISS motor train. Changing seat tickets on the train is mandatory, there is no surcharge along the shores of Lake Balaton.

12 bicycles can be transported on the train by exchanging a bicycle ticket and a bicycle seat ticket.

Szabolcsi Tegergő express train (Záhony – Zánka-Erzsébettábor)