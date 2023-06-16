The weather will become more changeable by the end of the week: in the west, you can still expect a lot of sunshine, but in the east, rain, showers, and thunderstorms are expected in many places. The air temperature is slowly rising, approaching 30 degrees Celsius by Sunday, according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

On Friday, the thick clouds will gradually move eastward. In general, a lot of sunshine is expected, but there may be light rain at the eastern border, from late afternoon there may be showers and thunderstorms between the Danube and Tisza rivers, and such precipitation sources may drift into Western Transdanubia. In several places, the north and northwest wind may pick up, and strong gusts may occur during thunderstorms. The highest daytime temperature is between 21 and 27 degrees, but it can remain below 20 degrees at the most cloudy eastern border.

On Saturday, the sunny weather in Transdanubia will be disturbed by a few veils and cumulus clouds, but moving towards the east, we should expect more and more connected and thicker clouds. In the eastern parts of Tiszántúl, it may even rain permanently, in other places there may be showers and thunderstorms. The north, north-westerly wind will revive, and even strengthen in Transdanubia. The minimum temperature is between 10 and 17 degrees, and the maximum is usually between 22 and 27 degrees, but it can be a little cooler in regions with more permanent precipitation.

Veil and cumulus clouds can be expected on Sunday, more clouds and more powerful cumulus clouds may form in the east and northeast, showers and thunderstorms are likely in some places. The northwest-north wind will be vital in a large area. The minimum in the morning is between 10 and 17, and the peak value in the afternoon is usually between 22 and 28 degrees.

(MTI)