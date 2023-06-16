An American teenager broke the world record for solving the Rubik’s cube with 3.13 seconds

The 21-year-old Max Park solved the classic Rubik’s cube in 3.13 seconds at the competition organized in the American state of California, thus entering the Guinness Book of Records, the news portal of the British newspaper The Guardian reported about him on Friday.



Max Park became the world champion for solving the Rubik’s cube for the first time at the age of 15, and in the years since then, he has continuously collected championship titles for the fastest solving of different types of Rubik’s cubes.

At the weekend event in Long Beach, California, Park broke the record of 3.47 seconds set by China’s Yu-seng Tu in 2018.

Schwan Park, Max’s father, told the Guinness Book of Records that when they saw the result, everyone was shocked. He added that the record is considered the “cream of the cream” in the world of the classic three-times-three Rubik’s cube puzzle, so it is a great pleasure for them that their son’s championship successes, in addition to the four-times-four, five-times-five, six-times-six and seven-times-time championship titles, are now also continued to expand.

The American world champion first became known among Rubik’s Cube fans from the documentary The Speed Cubers, presented by Netflix in 2020. He starred in the film together with his competitor and friend, the Australian world champion Feliks Zemdegs, who was also a winner in several categories. The two young men already competed against each other years ago, at the 9th Rubik’s Cube World Championship held in Paris in 2017. Park took part in the event when he was just 15 years old, from which he returned home with the world championship title.

Park’s father reported in the Netflix documentary that his son was diagnosed with autism when he was two years old. His parents then tried to improve the boy’s fine motor skills in many ways, and the Rubik’s cube seemed to be the best choice: not only because of the therapeutic nature of the game but also in the situations given by the competitions, they were able to develop Max’s social skills well.

Guided by the motto “don’t think, just put it out”, the young man now holds the title of official ambassador of the Rubik’s Cube.

(MTI)