The Debrecziner Gourmet Festival opens today

The Debrecziner Gourmet Festival opens at the Big Forrest today at 3 p.m.

In addition to our “summer memories” cooking shows, a cultural performance awaits guests, including a forest cinema, retro poster exhibition, Konyha band, Blahalouisiana concert, gastro stand-up with Péter Janklovics, and a book presentation.

Programs and the menu can be founded here.

Exhibitors:

Leves + Borsod Burger (Miskolc), Anyukám Mondta (Encs), Babka (Budapest), Sajt és Kence, Grillakadémia, Horgonyzó Kisvendéglő (Tiszalök), IKON Étterem, Jardin Cukrászda, a Kiss-Virág Cukrászda (Vámospércs), Ladányi Cukrászda, Macaron Bites, Mirage (Hajdúszoboszló), Nimród**** Bioszálloda és Bioétterem(Karcag), Next Bistro, NPK BEEF (Pécsvárad), Panificio Il Basilico, Paris Garden Étterem, Rednekk BBQ, RUTIN Gasztrolubickoló (Budaörs), Sárréti Chilifarm (Tetétlen), Szomszéd Bisztro, Wellington Coffee and Pie, Wok to Box.

The Koktél Színház, with its steampunk appearance, makes extreme, yet elegant and light cocktails. At Buborék Pont, even the most lively champagnes come to the fore. Guests of the festival include Bestillo (Boldogkőváralja), Bortárság, Boutiq’ Bar (Budapest), Divino Debrecen and Hübris Sörfózde (Székesfehérvár), the Nagyerdei Pálinkaműhely, and VisitDebrecen will bring their selection that has earned the title of “wine of the city of Debrecen” The domestic pioneer of specialty coffee, One Eleven (Sopron), brings the caffeine boost, accompanied by the cooling purity of AVE Mineral Water.