Kölcsey Központ (Hunyadi János Street) bus stops will be relocated

From the start of operations on Monday, June 19, until the closure of operations on Sunday, July 30, district heating renovation works will be carried out on the section of Hunyadi János Street between Darabos Street and Bethlen Street, DKV announced.

During the works, the Kölcsey Központ stop (Hunyadi János Street) in the direction of Kálvin tér will be moved 20 meters forward, and the stop in the direction of Mester Street will be moved 30 meters back.

In the affected period, buses 11, 14I, 15, 15Y, 22, 22Y, 24, 24Y and 43, as well as 93 and 94-night flights exchange passengers at the temporarily established stops.