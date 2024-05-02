The Nagyerdei Stadium is ten years old

On May 1, 2024, it was exactly 10 years since Loki’s home, the renovated Nagyerdei Stadium, was handed over in a ceremonial setting.

Since then, the facility has had many memorable victories, with an ever-increasing average viewership in recent seasons, dvsc.hu reports. The Nagyerdei Stadium was opened to the public in 1934, unfortunately, due to its inadequate condition, a complete renovation was necessary 10 years ago. Since the renovation, it has become one of Hungary’s most modern and most human-friendly stadiums.

It has impressive dimensions: the football pitch is 68×105 m, the VIP level is 2,090 m2, and the Sky level is 1,690 m2. It has 20,450 seats.