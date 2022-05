The Hortobágy Bird Hospital reported good news on its Facebook page.

As they write, the first babies came out on Sunday morning.

They are beautiful, healthy, vibrant, but mostly very cute! The first two saw the light of day at the same time, and the third smelled the outside air with just its beak. It’ll be out in the evening. Two more eggs are still resting.

– read in the entry.

The other spectacular event of the weekend was the release of a great egret, here is a video of it:

debreceninap.hu