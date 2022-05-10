Bruce Willis’s wife shared a video of the the actor

The 67-year-old world star announced a few months ago that he was retiring because of his aphasia. That is how he is now, thanks to his wife because she shared a video about him.

Willis ’wife, Emma, regularly shares pictures and videos of her husband, so luckily we still have a chance to see him behind the cameras. Bruce Willis’ wife last greeted the fans from the family’s garage, where Willis was teaching their little girl to skate while dancing, Blikk writes.

Evelyn is now celebrating her 8th birthday and seems to be taking care of her father, who is said to be very cheerful. Even if not on the screen, we can see the world star, who has been actively acting since the early 1980s, at least in this form.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: Northfoto