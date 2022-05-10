Gorgeous cheerleaders compete in Debrecen

The 1st B&W Hungarian Championship will be held in Debrecen on May 21, organized by DEAC and the Hungarian Cheer Association -published on the club’s website.

DEAC cheerleaders are getting better results in various competitions, resulting in more and more attention.

On Saturday, May 21, the DESOK Hall in University Square will be filled with cheerleaders who will fight for the conquest of the 1st B&W Cheer Hungarian Championship. The abbreviation B&W refers to the club color of the DEAC and the environment of the tournament venue (black and white). The best cheerleaders in the country will present their choreography to the jury in different categories and ages.

Tickets for this spectacular event can only be purchased on site.

Ticket prices:

Adult: 1,000 ft

Student / pensioner: 500 ft

I. B&W CHEER HUNGARIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Ages: tiny, mini, youth, junior, senior

Categories: individual, partner stunt, group stunt, coed team, all

girl team, double and team hip-hop, jazz, freestyle.

Date and place of the competition:

May 21, 2022 (Saturday)

University of Debrecen Sports Science Training Center (DESOK),

4032 Debrecen, Egyetem tér 1.

