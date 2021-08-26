Accident at work in Biharkeresztes: three men fell out of an iron container

The Berettóújfalu District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted the man who carried out the insulation work illegally, due to negligent endangerment in the occupation, while he and his colleague were injured.



The defendant has been employed by a foundation for a long time as a plant manager and has a certificate for handling explosive forklift trucks.

The other victims were also employed by the foundation, both of whom worked at a plant in Biharkeresztes. On December 14, 2020, the defendant, the victim, and a third worker began post-thermal insulation and sheeting of a workshop’s more than four-foot-high, double-leaf door. The accused stood next to the door with a forklift, placing an iron container made of angle iron and reinforcing steel on the fork of the forklift, but at the bottom of which, however, there was no adequate fastening facility. The accused and the victim got into the iron container, and then the accused instructed a third party, inexperienced in driving the truck and not authorized, to lift the container with the truck.

In this way, the accused and the victim began work, the victim deepened the pre-drilled holes. Meanwhile, the defendant stood behind the victim, so the iron container tipped over, the defendant and the victim fell out of it onto the concrete in front of the door, and then the iron container fell on them.

The accident resulted in multiple fractures of the victim’s upper body that healed in more than eight days. The accused himself was injured in connection with the act. The accused also violated several occupational safety rules.

The Berettyóújfalu District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges in the Berettyóújfalu District Court for misconduct against the accused. In the indictment for the execution of the sentence, the district prosecutor’s office filed a motion for the district court to sentence the accused to a suspended prison sentence without holding a trial, based on the content of the documents.

