A woman found a credit card and took out money from it illegally

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted the woman who found the victim’s lost wallet and earned HUF 97,000 with the banknote in it.

On June 5, 2021, in the morning, the victim left his wallet, which contained his bank card, while driving in his disabled car in Berekböszörmény. The victim kept the PIN code next to the bank card.

On June 5, 2021, around 12 noon, the defendant found the victim’s wallet, took out the credit card, and noticed that the associated PIN code was also there.

Shortly afterwards, she went to a nearby bank branch and, using the bank card and PIN code, first retrieved the balance of the bank account from the ATM placed there, and then withdrew HUF 97,000 from the bank account.

The defendant’s conduct caused HUF 97,000 in damage to the victim, which was recovered during the investigation, as the young woman paid the cash to the bank account of the relative of the victim who had died in the meantime on 3 August 2021.

The investigation was carried out by the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the accused for the crime of using an information system in the Debrecen District Court. In the indictment for the execution of the sentence, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court impose a penalty on the accused for work in the public interest on the basis of the content of the documents without holding a trial.

debreceninap.hu

Picture: illustration.