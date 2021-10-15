The bicycle park in Debrecen is already under construction

The construction of the Pallag bicycle park has started. BMSK Zrt. implements the construction of tracks that provide professional conditions for racing and hobby cyclists in three phases. Representatives of the investor, the city and the Hungarian Cycling Association reported the details on the spot.

In 2018, the government decided to build a velodrome in Debrecen. Other developments are related to the facility planned for Pallag. The first realizing element of the future cycling center is the bicycle park. The first phase of the investment has already begun, as part of which an 800-meter asphalt road cycling training circuit will be set up in the area, as well as a pumping track (cyclocross) with five hills, each 3-5 meters high. Infrastructure to ensure the accessibility of the tracks will also be built, including an access road and parking lots. The deadline for completion of construction is January 2022. After that, competitions can be organized on both tracks.

Mayor László Papp announced that the next phase will be implemented in 2022. At that time, a 600-square-meter, tarpaulin-covered mobile sports hall will be built in the area. Finally, the length of the road created in the first phase will more than double with the addition of a 1 km section. The third phase will take place during the construction of the velodrome. The accessibility of the 24-hectare area by bike will also be greatly improved.

“Cycling is very strong in Debrecen, and a citadel is being built here. In connection with the investment, the cycling transport infrastructure will also be improved. The construction plans for the continuation of the Pallagi út cycle path are already ready. Currently, it is possible to drive by bike to the economic entrance of TEVA, we continue this route all the way to the main road No. 4. There, the cycle path will be connected to the cycling center, which also includes the velodrome, and to the cycle path between Pallag and Bocskaikert, which will be built in connection with the development of the main road 4. ”

– the mayor added.

Péter Princzinger, the president of the Hungarian Cycling Association, said: The most modern complex training center in Europe can be established in Debrecen, where competitions can be organized, so the city can be a popular destination for training camp tourism and sports tourism.

“If all this is realized, we will be able to serve all primary school children in Debrecen with traffic safety and dexterity training and education. It is a fairly wide immersion base in terms of youth education, many of which are competitive athletes. ”

– the president of the association added.

At the end of the press conference, András Becsky, the managing director of Debrecen Sportcentrum Kft., Announced that a cooperation agreement had been concluded with the Debrecen Cycling Sport and Leisure Youth Association for the development of cycling in Debrecen. In this sense, the road cycling field will be led by DSC-SI, and the terrain-type fields (mountain bike, cyclocross) will be led by DKSI. In the future, the two teams will start competing as DSI Cycling Team, thus the largest cycling sports association in Hungary will be formed in Debrecen.

Debrecen City Hall Press