Hortobágy National Park to develop its conservation ranger service with HUF 630 million EU funding

Hortobágy National Park Directorate has received funding for its project titled “Development of the Field Presence of the Conservation Ranger Service in the Operational Area of HNPI II” under the KEHOP_PLUSZ-3.2.1-24-2024-00014 program.

The Directorate was awarded HUF 629.75 million in non-refundable support from the European Union through the Environmental and Energy Efficiency Operational Program Plus (“Nature Conservation Investments – Infrastructure, Communication KEHOP Plusz-3.2.1”).

The aim of the development is to further enhance the field presence and working conditions of the Hortobágy National Park Conservation Ranger Service and to improve its efficiency by acquiring vehicles, monitoring equipment, and other tools to support surveillance and reconnaissance. As part of the project, the current centers in the Hortobágy and Hajdúság–Dél-Nyírség regions will be modernized, including energy efficiency upgrades, as well as interior and exterior renovations in Debrecen and Hortobágy Halastó.

The project seeks to develop the Conservation Ranger Service through three main activities:

  • Development of the ranger office network

  • Improvement of ranger mobility

  • Expansion of monitoring and ranger equipment

Renovating office buildings will significantly improve the working conditions for the Ranger Service. The planned vehicle and equipment acquisitions will enhance mobility, while new technical tools will allow tasks to be carried out more efficiently.

The project covers the entire operational area of the Hortobágy National Park Directorate across three counties and is expected to be completed by April 2027.

More information about the project can be found here.

Funded by the European Union. The views and statements expressed herein reflect the position of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of the European Union or the European Commission. Neither the European Union nor the Commission can be held responsible for them.

