Arctic air mass approaching Hungary could bring a wintry turn

An air mass of Arctic origin is moving southward and may bring a wintry shift to Hungary. Cold, Arctic-origin air is heading south from the north, with the first wave possibly reaching the country early next week, reports Időkép.

According to forecasts, a rare atmospheric phenomenon known as stratospheric warming is currently developing. This event could potentially completely disrupt the polar vortex by the end of the month – something that has only occurred twice in the past seventy years during this time of year. On previous occasions, the effects were primarily felt over the American continent, but this time, Europe could also be impacted.

In such cases, zonal flows (west–east air movements) weaken, while north–south air movement intensifies. As a result, cold, frosty air masses flow south from the Arctic, while warm air pushes north in other regions of the world.

Meteorological models indicate that over the coming days, Arctic air will enter western Europe in multiple waves along the back of an elongated low-pressure trough. This trough may shift eastward early next week, allowing the first wave of cold air to reach Hungary.

Is a wintry turn coming?

For the remainder of this week, the upper atmosphere will still warm up, though near the ground, this warming will mostly be felt in the windier western and southern regions. In the north and northeast, a cold pocket will persist, keeping daytime highs around 5–6°C, while in the south and southwest, temperatures could reach 18–20°C over the weekend.

On Sunday, light rain may occur, followed by a wavy cold front on Monday, bringing widespread precipitation. Behind the front, the first wave of cold air will arrive, winds will shift to north or northwest, and temperatures will drop across the country. On Tuesday, daytime highs are expected to range between 5 and 10°C.

Longer-term forecasts suggest that multiple waves of Arctic-origin air could arrive, potentially accompanied by a Mediterranean cyclone. Although the situation remains uncertain, the first early winter days could arrive in Hungary as early as November.