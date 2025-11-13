Discover the best of Debrecen – events, culture, and more, all in one app

After a year of work, the “Debreceni Programok App” has undergone a major upgrade, becoming one of the city’s most important digital platforms for cultural, sports, and community life. The app aims to present Debrecen’s events, local values, and experiences in a clear, up-to-date, and inspiring way for both residents and visitors.

The app was launched by key institutions in Debrecen: Főnix Rendezvényszervező Public Benefit Nonprofit Ltd., Debreceni Campus Public Benefit Nonprofit Ltd., Kodály Philharmonic Debrecen, Debreceni Sportcentrum Public Benefit Nonprofit Ltd., Gag Management, and the Csokonai National Theatre Debrecen. Since its launch, numerous other cultural, sports, and tourism organizations have joined, making the app a true example of city-wide collaboration.

The revamped version was developed by PW Studio Ltd., which incorporated many new features and convenience solutions based on user feedback. The app offers user-friendly interfaces, fast search and filtering options, and highlights daily events so users can always be among the first to know about Debrecen’s key programs.

The updated app was officially presented on November 13, 2025, at 1:00 PM at the Bényi Gallery of the Kölcsey Center during a ceremonial press conference. Speeches were delivered by László Papp, Mayor of Debrecen, Zita Dobos, CEO of Főnix Rendezvényszervező Nonprofit Ltd., and Péter Miklósvögyli, CEO of Debreceni Campus Nonprofit Ltd.

Debreceni Programok Launches Grand Sweepstakes – Grand Prize:

A Debrecen All Access Card for Two!

At the press conference, the mayor announced a major sweepstakes connected to the app, running from November 13 to December 31, 2025. To participate, entrants must register on debreceniprogramok.com and have the Debreceni Programok App installed (verified for winners by a notary). The draw will take place on January 12, 2026.

The grand prize is unprecedented in Debrecen: the lucky winner and their partner will receive a gold Debrecen All Access Card valid for one year, allowing free entry to virtually all major events in Debrecen in 2026.

The card grants access to iconic events such as:

Campus Festival

Debrecen Flower Carnival

Wine, Jazz & Gourmet Festival

Főnix Arena events

Csokonai National Theatre performances

Gag concerts

Viztorony concerts

Kodály Philharmonic concerts

And many more

The value of the grand prize can reach HUF 3,000,000, providing unlimited access to the city’s top events for a full year!

Participating organizers include:

Főnix Rendezvényszervező Public Benefit Nonprofit Ltd.

Debreceni Campus Public Benefit Nonprofit Ltd.

Kodály Philharmonic Debrecen

Gag Management Production & Advertising Office

Csokonai National Theatre Debrecen

Debreceni Sportcentrum Public Benefit Nonprofit Ltd.

Additional Prizes

The sweepstakes also offers numerous other valuable prizes, including:

Pairs of tickets and passes to Debrecziner Gourmet Festival, Wine & Jazz Days, and Flower Carnival stands

Tickets and VIP passes to the 2026 Campus Festival and Debrecen Drive

Kodály Philharmonic – pair of tickets to all concerts of the 2025/26 classical season

Gag Management – pair of meet & greet tickets for seven concerts

Csokonai Theatre – pair of invitations to all premieres and receptions of the 2025/26 jubilee season

Debreceni Sportcentrum – swimming and skating passes, FőnixFitt entries, and lane rentals at the Bowling Hall

Details, game rules, and registration: https://debreceniprogramok.com/hu/nyerni-szeretnek

The goal of the Debreceni Programok App is to become an essential digital tool for Debrecen’s cultural life, where all events and experiences can be found in one place.