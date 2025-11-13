Students explore industry insights at the 32nd IT Professional Day at the University of Debrecen

At the 32nd IT Professional Day, students at the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Informatics had the opportunity to get to know the faculty’s industrial partners, including more than twenty exhibitors showcasing their activities, professional achievements, and job opportunities. Students gained firsthand experience regarding corporate expectations and professional challenges generated by artificial intelligence.

During the traditional faculty event, students could participate in job interviews, professional discussions, and lectures, gaining a comprehensive understanding of the knowledge and skills required to successfully enter the labor market and the practical opportunities available. At stands set up in the faculty building, representatives of industrial partners informed students about company operations and open positions suitable for young IT professionals.

András Hajdu, Dean of the Faculty, emphasized at the opening ceremony that maintaining strong professional relationships with international corporations is strategically important for the faculty and beneficial to students. He also highlighted the need for short-term courses aimed at older generations in medical, communication, and economic fields due to the rise of artificial intelligence, while also focusing on IT applications in cybersecurity, law, ethics, and compliance.

“The importance of IT is undeniable. Artificial intelligence increasingly affects everyday life, prompting structural changes in education. Knowledge updates and exposure to new technology are necessary even for those over forty. The demand for short-cycle courses is growing, and the Faculty of Informatics aims to meet these expectations. IT professionals are needed now more than ever, but they must also adapt to changes. Abstract and system-level thinking is increasingly valuable, so professionals must also have insight into other fields,” said the Dean.

Kevin Németh, President of the University of Debrecen Student Government, highlighted in his welcome speech that students preparing for IT careers are in an ideal position, receiving some of the best training in the country.

“Knowledge and use of artificial intelligence is now indispensable. New programs and applications emerge daily, making it challenging to keep up, but the Faculty of Informatics trains the best professionals for this. Everyone must take part in meeting these challenges. If students have innovative ideas, the University and Student Government fully support and assist in realizing them,” added the DEHÖK President.

Zsolt Pankotai, CEO of VR Solutions Hungary Ltd., a corporate partner of the Faculty, spoke about the importance of individual vision and bold initiatives in shaping the future of innovation:

“The world has changed a lot in the last twenty years, but innovation, development, and forward-looking ideas remain essential. I encourage students to dare to start their own ventures; with AI and programming skills, they can truly succeed,” said the CEO.

During the IT Professional Day, participants attended nearly thirty presentations in Hungarian and English, covering topics such as the role and applications of AI co-programming, the Model Context Protocol, cybersecurity and programming challenges, practical applications of Jira Service Management and AI, and the role of AI in market research.

The 32nd IT Professional Day featured key partners of the Faculty of Informatics, including:

DataSunrise, EPAM, NI Emerson, Információs Hivatal, Lupus Consulting, RDI Hungary, and ZF Hungary.

(unideb.hu)