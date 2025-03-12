Road closures in Debrecen: Public transport schedule on March 15

On Saturday, March 15, 2025, DKV services will operate according to the Sunday holiday schedule. Auchan shopper buses will not run on this day.

During the commemorations on March 15, Petőfi Square and the section between Piac Street, Holló János Street, and Kossuth Square will be closed. Due to the events, tram lines 1 and 2 will follow a modified schedule between 10:30 AM and 11:30 AM.

Tram Services During the Events

Between 10:30 AM and 11:30 AM, tram traffic will be suspended between Nagyállomás (Main Station) and Kossuth Square. Trams on lines 1 and 2 will only run on the Kálvin Square – University/Doberdó Street – Kálvin Square route. Until 5:00 PM, trams will operate at a slower speed in Petőfi Square and the pedestrian area of Piac Street due to the events.

Replacement Bus Services

Between 10:00 AM and 11:50 AM, replacement buses marked 1V-2V will operate on the following route:

Nagyállomás (Bus Stop No. 10) – Erzsébet Street – Antall József Street – Tisza István Street – Hatvan Street – Bethlen Street – Hunyadi János Street – Rákóczi Street – Burgundia Street – Klaipeda Street – Szent Anna Street – Attila Square – Wesselényi Street – Nagyállomás (Bus Stop No. 10)

The replacement buses will stop at all designated stops along the route and will run every 10 minutes.

A validated ticket used at the start of the journey remains valid for transfers, but it must be validated on both vehicles.

(DKV)