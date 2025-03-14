University of Debrecen: Pharmacy graduates can choose from a variety of job opportunities

The Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Debrecen held a Career Day on Wednesday, where companies and authorities introduced themselves to the students and presented job opportunities for professionals graduating from the institution. Graduates have the opportunity to choose from a wide range of excellent job offers.

At the Career Day of the University of Debrecen (UD), Faculty of Pharmacy (GYTK), pharmaceutical companies, as well as representatives from the National Public Health and Medical Officer Service and the European Medicines Agency, participated. They shared details about their activities and presented the job opportunities available for pharmacy graduates.

“In recent years, many of our students have mentioned that they are studying a lot, with lectures, seminars, and practicals often running from morning until evening, and fatigue often sets in around the midpoint of their studies. This event is primarily designed to demonstrate why they need to work so hard, what awaits them if they persevere, and how vast and promising their opportunities are. It will be relatively easy for them to find a job, and they can expect competitive salaries, company cars, mobile phones, company housing, and pristine workplaces, which, based on experience, recharges them with energy,” explained the dean of the faculty.

Ildikó Bácskay also reported on the new admission data, noting that after a slight decline last year, a large number of high school students have applied to the UD Faculty of Pharmacy, both for full-time and fee-based programs. The total number of students currently exceeds six hundred.

“It’s especially heartwarming that we are able to launch our MSc program in Pharmaceutical Research and Development Management this year, as many students found it worthy to apply for this program,” said Ildikó Bácskay.

The faculty’s vice-dean added that nearly one hundred fourth- and fifth-year students attended the second Career Day, where the focus was to showcase the various career paths available beyond the pharmacy field.

“Representatives from businesses and authorities are much better equipped to explain in detail what applicants can expect. To our knowledge, none of our graduates have been left without a job. Pharmacy graduates can choose from a range of opportunities, and they are in high demand,” shared the experience of István Lekli.

The head of the Genetic Research and Development Directorate at TEVA Pharmaceutical Works Ltd., located in Debrecen, elaborated on the invaluable knowledge gained during the five years of pharmacy training, which provides a huge advantage to workers in both scientific fields and industry. Tamás Vágó emphasized that nearly 200 million people use their products daily, and currently, they have 1900 generic drugs on the market worldwide. They employ 1,100 workers in the city.

A specialist and advisor from the National Public Health and Medical Officer Service highlighted that, in addition to pharmacies, clinics, and industry, pharmacy graduates from the University of Debrecen also have employment opportunities.

“The professionals working in the pharmaceutical regulatory field play a key role in the approval and inspection of safe and effective medications. Since we collaborate with several international organizations, there are even international career paths available within our organization. It is important for us to ensure a steady supply of qualified professionals,” said Boglárka Tatainé Nagy.

After the presentations, Career Day continued with two session meetings, where English-language presentations were held for the faculty’s international students. The event concluded with a roundtable discussion on the relationship between education and industry.

(unideb.hu)