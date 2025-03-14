Balancing motherhood and career: insights from the MCC event

At a recent event organized by the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC), speakers Evelyn Whitehead, a Budapest Fellowship Program scholar, Kiss-Kozma Georgina, the research director of the MCC Youth Research Institute, and Skrabski Fruzsina, president of the Three Princes, Three Princesses Foundation, shared their thoughts on the topic of motherhood versus career.

The discussion conveyed a clear message: family and career are not mutually exclusive. With the right support, women can successfully balance both their professional and personal lives. It is essential for young people to see examples and opportunities that demonstrate how both paths can coexist harmoniously.

Skrabski Fruzsina emphasized that the key to achieving this balance lies in community support. “One can only have children if there is a strong supportive environment,” she stated, highlighting the responsibility of workplaces, society, and families in facilitating this. Companies that recognize this need and offer flexible work options benefit not only mothers but also themselves, as they gain loyal and committed employees in the long run.

The role of social media was another important aspect of the conversation. Whitehead pointed out that “Instagram sets unrealistic expectations, and we waste a lot of time on it, but if used correctly, it can also promote positive role models.”

Building on this, Kiss-Kozma Georgina noted that modern media often prioritizes youth and independence over family life. However, she stressed that societal values do not change overnight, and family remains one of the most fundamental values in society.

The event underscored the importance of fostering an environment where career and family life can thrive together, ensuring that future generations feel empowered to pursue both.

(MCC)