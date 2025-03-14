The modernization of street lighting continues in two housing estates in Debrecen

The Debrecen local government is continuing the modernization of the street lighting network. In phase VII, controllable LED light fixtures will be installed on the Vénkert and Újkert housing estates.

The construction work started on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Borbíró Square, Cívis Street, and Hortobágy Street.

Depending on the weather, the installation, which will take about a month, will replace 549 light fixtures on streetlight poles.

During the seventh phase of the street lighting modernization, the total power of the replaced streetlight fixtures will decrease by approximately 32 kW, resulting in an annual saving of 128,000 kWh and a reduction of about 28 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

In the six phases completed so far, a total of 4,609 outdated streetlight fixtures have been replaced with energy-efficient ones at 70 locations along public roads and open spaces. This has reduced the total power of the light fixtures by nearly 384 kW compared to the original 2,084 kW, resulting in a yearly reduction of 1.5 million kWh in consumption and 338 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

This energy saving is equivalent to the annual consumption of more than 600 average family homes.

