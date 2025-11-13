VR Solution Hungary showcases fire safety innovation at University of Debrecen

Zsolt Pankotai, a graduate of the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Informatics and representative of VR Solution Hungary, introduced the company’s latest innovation during the IT Professional Days held at the Kassai Road campus. VR Solution Hungary is a software development company specializing in virtual and augmented reality technologies.

The company recently received the Innovation Award from the Hungarian Bar Association for its groundbreaking fire extinguisher simulation software. This platform allows users to practice fire safety procedures virtually, creating realistic fire effects in a digital environment. According to Zsolt, the software can be used anywhere and anytime, offering a flexible and safe solution for fire safety training.

When asked whether virtual reality belongs to the present or future, Zsolt emphasized that VR technology represents the future. “The technology continues to develop rapidly, and we are still discovering the best practices in virtual applications,” he said.

Addressing current students, Zsolt encouraged them to explore entrepreneurship and innovation in the informatics field: “You can be a developer and achieve anything in the world of informatics.”

VR Solution Hungary’s demonstration highlighted the potential of virtual reality not only for entertainment but also for practical applications such as safety training, emphasizing the university’s commitment to connecting students with industry leaders and future career opportunities.