Welcome Week – Welcome Dinner

ESN Debrecen Team and the Interrnational Relations Office would like to invite all the new Exchange Students to our official Welcome Dinner, where you will have the chance to taste traditional Hungarian cuisine, learn Hungarian folk dance and of course you can meet all the new students and have fun!

The event will take place at 19:00 on the 7th of February in the Main Hall, ground floor of the Main Building.

Dress code: casual elegant (something nice, not too formal)

Registration starts at 18:00 and closes at 18:45.

As we need to know how many of you we can count on, we would like to ask you to register in the following link.

https://debrecen.esn.hu/welcome_dinner_2020_spring

‼️Deadline for the registration is 4th of February 23:59.‼️

⛔️ IMPORTANT NOTICE ⛔️

Until 21:00 the event is private, organized exclusively for the exchange students from the following programmes: Erasmus+ Studies, Erasmus+ Traineeship, Makovecz Program (Ukraine, Romania), ICM Studies (Georgia), Bilateral Exchange (Slovakia, USA, South Korea, Mexico), ELTE-EMMI. After 21:00 everyone is welcome!

Thank you for your kind understanding.

MENU:

Stuffed Cabbage (made from turkey + Vegetarian version )

Rétes (Strudel-with three types of fillings)

Thus, if you are GLUTEN or LACTOSE intolerant or have any other kind of food allergy, please feel free to bring food for yourself.

After the “official” part we are planning to continue the night in the city center at the semester opening welcome party and have fun together