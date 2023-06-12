An exhibition of Debrecen schoolchildren’s drawings opened at the Faculty of Music – photo gallery

The Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen exhibited fifty works depicting the memorable moments of the Sound-Game-Music experience concerts. Debrecen schoolchildren captured their musical experiences and performances in drawings that can be viewed in the Faculty of Music gallery, writes unideb.hu.

The concert series, in addition to increasing musical awareness and supplementing school music education, introduced Debrecen elementary school students to classical music genres and instruments. The opening of the drawing competition related to the series of fifteen sold-out performances closed this year’s concert season of the UD Faculty of Music. In the 22nd Conservatory Evenings, the 29th Universitas and Steinway concert series, the Sunday music and Lélekmelengető events, as well as the Early Music evenings and the Faculty of Music teachers’ series, the audience could see a total of forty-eight performances. Another outstanding result is that 150 students of the University of Debrecen took the optional Classical Concerts course announced by the faculty for the first time in order to broaden culture, shape taste, and educate intellectuals.

At the opening of the exhibition, Dean Péter Lakatos emphasized that the current season also proved that it is worthwhile to show children the values of classical music because they are receptive to it.

It makes us happy that we can organize a children’s concert and bring classical music closer to schoolchildren. The exhibited drawings also show that the children really heard the music, a picture started in their brains. Classical music sparked their imaginations, and they produced works that show that the elementary school children understood the message of the music

– said the head of the faculty.

According to Judit Váradi, the art manager of the faculty, the concert series reached its goal for the twenty-second time, and the drawings are perfect feedback on how the children related to the performances, the performers and the music.

Those teachers who are partners in spreading music and regularly accompany children to concerts and listen to performances should be singled out. It is largely thanks to them that the students of the educational institutions participating in the program were able to get closer to classical music and get to know the instruments. It’s a great experience to see, based on the drawings, what the children think about the music and the performances

– said Judit Váradi.

In the exhibition, fifty works by the students of four schools, the Gönczi Pál Primary School, the Ibolya Utcai Primary School, the Debrecen Reformatory College Primary School and the Kölcsey Ferenc Reformatory Training Primary School, can be viewed in the gallery of the Faculty of Music.