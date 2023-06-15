The Burns Unit of the Clinical Center is 40 years old

The Burn Department of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center was established in 1983 at the Dermatology Clinic. In the special department, the entire spectrum of burns is treated, from minor burns to patients with serious, life-threatening conditions. Since its inception, the department has been at the forefront of technological advances and specialized care options related to burns. In connection with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the department, a scientific conference was organized at the university on June 9 and 10, writes unideb.hu.



The Burns Unit was established in 1983, its first head was András Tamás, assistant professor, and professor István Juhász, who led the department for 25 years between 1995 and 2020, took an active role in establishing the modern approach and instrumental development.

During the last forty years, the Burns Unit of the Dermatology Clinic has shown continuous, unbroken development and provided outstanding professional performance. This significant result is due, among other things, to the fact that, from the beginning, the department was headed by such great leaders as Professor István Juhász, who participates with great dedication not only in the high-quality care of patients but also in the interests of education and research. In addition, the decisive role of the former and current leaders of the Dermatology Clinic, who have provided and continue to provide effective support for continuous professional development, should also be emphasized

– emphasized Zoltán Szabó, president of the Clinical Center, in his speech at the opening of the conference on Friday.

The professor added that the outstanding professional activity of the Burns Unit of the Dermatology Clinic is now recognized not only in Hungary but also internationally.

A community of which the Faculty of Medicine is justly proud has been working for decades at the Dermatology Clinic, including the Burns Unit . This is an area where the application of new procedures plays an extremely important role. However, clinicians are only able to use innovations for the benefit of patients if they are properly prepared. And this department has it. The doctors and specialists carry out their tasks with dedication, expertise, real teamwork and organization

– emphasized László Mátyus, dean of the Faculty of Medicine.

Since 2020, the specialized department has been headed by Zoltán Péter, the chief clinical physician. The Burns Unit operates as part of the Dermatology Clinic, and in addition to acute care of burn patients, its responsibilities also include reconstruction and skin tumor surgeries.

All over the world, care centers that treat burns usually operate as independent centers or attached to traumatology, intensive care units, surgery, pediatric surgery, it is rare that they carry out their activities in a dermatology clinic. However, in the past forty years, it has been proven that this relationship works effectively, and our cooperation is effective. The operation of the burn department broadens the surgical palette and is of outstanding importance in graduate and postgraduate training as well

– explained university professor Andrea Szegedi, director of the Dermatological Clinic of the UD Clinical Center.

The combustion center in Debrecen played a pioneering role in introducing several innovations. Patients’ chances of survival and recovery have greatly improved over the past four decades.

The Hungarian experts reported on the most modern procedures and technologies at the conference of the Hungarian Burn Association, a professional event organized on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Burns Unit .

With modern burn care, we can now effectively treat patients with very serious conditions. First of all, the means of intensive therapy are developing rapidly, but there is also continuous innovation in the field of skin replacement, epithelium and, above all, skin replacement. At the conference, in addition to the difficulties and practical questions related to daily care, surgeons, plastic surgeons, dermatologists, anesthesiologists, infectious disease and intensive care specialists, as well as nursing staff, physiotherapists and psychologists shared these experiences with each other

– explained university professor István Juhász, the former head of the department, and organizer of the conference.

At the professional event, in recognition of his decades of professional work, István Juhász received the Frank György Memorial Plaque of the Hungarian Burning Association from the organization’s president, Csaba Halmy.