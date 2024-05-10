The Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen was awarded for its family-friendly activities

In addition to healing, the activities of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center are also outstanding in preserving the physical and mental health of employees and in communication. The high-quality work performed at the institution was recognized with the Family-Friendly Hospital award. The award was received at the congress of the Hungarian Hospital Association, on behalf of the management of the Clinical Center, by Vice President Ildikó Balatoni for Coordination.

In this year’s tenders, a special focus was placed on the field of communication, which plays a decisive role in the relationship between the hospital and the local society. In addition, the calls for tenders also emphasized the importance of health workers being able to work in communities that support them for their physical and mental health, where they can harmoniously experience family joys in addition to their healing work.

The Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen was able to receive the honorable mention of the Family-Friendly Hospital award because it has a management strategy that has been structured and consistently implemented for years, has an equal opportunities plan, and takes advantage of the opportunities provided by the close relationship with the university.

Patient clubs operate in the institution and interpreters help to communicate with patients. At the University of Debrecen, the free phone application UDMediversity has been developed, which helps to navigate the individual clinical campuses, contains a map, blood pressure diary, important contact information, duty schedule, and has a doctor and specialist search engine, as well as a specialist search engine, and also accompanies the patient to the door of the desired specialist surgery.

(unideb.hu)