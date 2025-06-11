Injection molding machine installed at the Faculty of Engineering

A state-of-the-art, high-value machine suitable for plastic injection molding was handed over on Tuesday at one of the laboratories of the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen on Virág Street. The device, worth nearly 50 million forints, is suitable for both educational and research purposes.

The Department of Mechanical Engineering at the Faculty of Engineering (MK) of the University of Debrecen (DE) collaborates with numerous companies to ensure that students can learn the most modern technologies during their studies and that graduates can immediately perform well in the job market. Among these partners is Engel, a leading company in the production and automation of plastic injection molding machines, which has now donated a high-value electric injection molding device to the university. Plastic-Form Kft. from Debrecen provides the mold for the machine, while AD Plastik Tisza Kft. supplies the necessary materials and peripherals for its operation.

At the handover ceremony, Endre Harsányi, Vice-Rector for Sectoral Development responsible for agricultural and food science development, stated: “Knowledge transfer, corporate cooperation, and practical training are key pillars of education at the University of Debrecen.”

“We must value our partner companies; they confirm that our research is on the right track by showing interest in the results. Some companies even request the establishment of off-site departments, but the best-case scenario is when a laboratory is set up right here in a university building. Our students can only truly become hands-on professionals if all conditions for practical training are met. Thank you for your cooperation and support,” said Harsányi.

Imre Kocsis, Vice Dean for Science at the Faculty of Engineering, recalled that the institution has seen significant development in recent years. Beyond their own efforts, this has been supported by industrial development in Debrecen and the region, the prioritization of engineering education by the university leadership, and the significant professional, infrastructural, and financial contributions from corporate partners.

“With the establishment of the Doctoral School of Mechanical Sciences, every level of technical education is now available in Debrecen—from vocational training to scientific engineering education,” said Kocsis.

The Vice Head of Department added that the faculty’s infrastructure is being continuously renewed, with new building wings being created and old ones renovated. This ensures that technical education can continue in suitable conditions for decades to come.

Tamás Mankovits, Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, emphasized that 90 percent of their plastic industry training is taught by industrial and lead engineers, which guarantees a practice-oriented and successful education.

“This is a significant milestone in the life of the Department of Mechanical Engineering. The equipment just handed over represents the most advanced technology—there has been nothing like it available at the University of Debrecen before. We aim for as many theses and diploma projects as possible to be written in connection with the use of the machine,” Mankovits highlighted.

Ákos Horváth, Sales Director at the Austrian-based Engel Hungária Kft., emphasized during the handover that the machine comes equipped with all the necessary production-supporting solutions and software to ensure efficient operation, which is especially important in education and research.

Tamás Győr, CEO of AD Plastik Tisza Kft., expressed his belief that their relationship with the Faculty of Engineering in Debrecen is an investment in the future. He hopes that not only plastic parts will be shaped here, but also young engineers, with new talent emerging after their studies.

Zsolt Burai, CEO of Plastic-Form Kft., noted that the new machine offers students, engineers, and researchers at the department the opportunity to study the possibilities of polymer injection molding under real conditions. The company has also agreed to provide additional injection molding tools to the department.

At the Faculty of Engineering of DE, specialized programs are currently available, including polymer technology postgraduate training, material technology specialization within the mechanical engineering BSc, and plastic injection molding specialization in the MSc mechanical engineering program. The Plastics and Rubber Material Testing Laboratory, along with the composite manufacturing and mold design unit, has been operating at the faculty since 2022. In recent years, the university has graduated nearly a hundred engineers with specialized qualifications in this field, making it one of Hungary’s leading centers of plastic industry knowledge east of the Danube.

(unideb.hu)