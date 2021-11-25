The University of Debrecen has signed a cooperation agreement for teacher training

On Monday, the Karcag Nagykun Reformed Grammar School and the Teacher Training Center of the University of Debrecen signed a cooperation agreement, so the professional internship of the students participating in teacher training at the institution continued to grow.

The relationship was established between two institutions with a long history, which will further strengthen the existing cooperation in a formal way in the future. It is important for the almost 200 full-time and correspondence students of the University of Debrecen to be able to carry out the related teaching practice in institutions where the professional training and pedagogical experience of the teaching staff provide a quality background for this.