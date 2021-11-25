A new examination center will open at the Faculty of Informatics

Hundreds of international industrial certificates can be obtained at the international CERTIPORT examination center established at the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen. On the occasion of the opening, the faculty will hold free preparatory lectures for its students to earn the Microsoft Artificial Intelligence Industry Certification.

With its new examination center, the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen has joined the network of more than 14,000 certified CERTIPORT examination centers. CERTIPORT receives millions of candidates each year in 148 countries and 26 languages in the secondary, higher education, workforce and enterprise technology markets. In addition to a very wide range of IT topics, the certifications cover other areas, such as business and project management skills, communication and education skills, or the use of office software.

Dean András Hajdu told hirek.unideb.hu that the new examination center is also a huge opportunity for the students and the faculty’s corporate partners.

In the extremely dynamically developing world of informatics, the university degree cannot cover all areas, as some procedures are completely transformed and replaced in 4-5 years. Industry certifications can focus on all areas of IT, even narrower ones. By joining the CERTIPORT examination network, the students of the University of Debrecen also had the opportunity to obtain internationally recognized certificates locally.

– the head of the faculty emphasized.

The portfolio of the examination center established by the Faculty of Informatics supports candidates from both higher education and industry by offering very discounted rates. In addition to the operation of the examination center, the Faculty of Informatics also organizes preparatory courses for certain certificates.

András Hajdu remarked that the Faculty of Informatics, as the Microsoft Artificial Intelligence Knowledge Center, deals with data science as a priority area, so they offer their students free preparation for the Microsoft cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI-900: Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals) industry certification. The first such training will be held on Thursday, November 25th.

In the long run, the goal is for the courses of the Faculty of Informatics to cover an international certificate, so that by the time a student graduates, he or she can obtain highly competitive international exams in the labor market for a fraction of the market price. The partners of the faculty can also benefit from the training center, as they have the opportunity to obtain any certificate at the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecenexamination center.

– the dean added.

CERTIPORT, a Pearson VUE company, was founded in 1997 and is today a leading provider of international exam development, administration and program management services. Collaborates with industry-leading certification providers and offers an ever-expanding, broad-spectrum portfolio of certifications CERTIPORT exams can be taken at more than 14,000 certified CERTIPORT exam centers; the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen has now joined this network as the only Hungarian examination center.

More information about the exam center and the available exams on the Hungarian and English pages of the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen CERTIPORT exam center, where you can also apply for the preparation and exams.

