University successes at the Olympics

The students of the University of Debrecen perform well at the Tokyo Olympics. While long-distance swimmer Anna, for example, finished in fourth place, Dóra Bodonyi won an Olympic bronze medal in pairs with Danuta Kozák.

The University of Debrecen is represented by Anna Olasz long-distance swimmer, Dóra Bodonyi kayaker and Luca Kozák, Réka Szilágyi and Norbert Rivasz-Tóth, athletes at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

European Championship silver medalist Anna Olasz, a student of Faculty of Economics and Business, finished fourth in the 10-kilometer women’s open-water swimmers. This is the best five-ring result for the 27-year-old Hungarian swimmer, she was 14th in Rio.

Two Hungarian units in a two hundred meter kayak two started in Tuesday’s final. Dóra Bodonyi and Danuta Kozák, as well as Tamara Csipes and Erika Medveczky, studying at the Szolnok Campus of the University of Debrecen. The Bodonyi team is third, the Csipes team finished in fourth place.

The first of the Olympians studying at the University of Debrecen, the dam runner Luca Kozák from Debrecen, who graduated from the institution last year as a chemist, is currently starting his studies in financial accounting. Kozák was extremely unlucky in the semifinals of the 100-meter hurdles, unable to settle his movement after a bad start and fell at the seventh hurdle.

Javelin thrower Réka Szilágyi finished in 25th place in the qualifiers, so she did not make it to the finals. She was able to compete in the Olympics after winning the Hungarian championship in June, and then, thanks to his place in the world rankings, the road to Tokyo opened up in front of him. She is a multiple athlete, World Cup and Universiade athlete, a student of the Faculty of Law of the University of Debrecen.

Norbert Rivasz-Tóth, who is also a javelin thrower – who is also studying at the Faculty of Law – fell short of the level required to reach the final at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, writes MTI. He ended up in 22nd place overall.

Everyone would be happy to be among the top ten or twenty professionals in the world in their own profession and profession. Many people only appreciate medals, but there is a lot of work, energy and resignation in getting someone to be among the best in the world, so it’s even more proud of our university that these great athletes have been able to incorporate even learning into it, setting an example that learning and sports are indeed compatible – praised the performance of the athletes László Balogh, director of the Sports Science Coordination Institute of the University of Debrecen.

The whole university is proud of its athletes!

