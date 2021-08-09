Have You Seen This Girl?

A 15-year-old girl went missing on 7th August in Tiszainoka. The Kunszentmárton Police Headquarters is looking for Bella Gabriella Lakatos.

The 15-year-old girl from Tiszainoka left her parents’ house on August 7th without permission, and has been in an unknown place ever since – reports the Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok County Police Headquarters. The missing girl is a 150-centimeter-tall, skinny girl with long brown, straight hair. The clothing she wore when she disappeared is not exactly known, she may be wearing a long-sleeved white sweater, pink pants, and white sneakers.

In case you know anything about her whereabouts, please contact the police in person or on any of the following telephone numbers: 06-56-501-600, 06-80-555-111, 112.

heol.hu

Photo: police.hu