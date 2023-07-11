A thief stole the gold earring from a woman’s ear while she was sleeping

The 21-year-old thief stood up on a chair, leaned in through the bedroom window, and unhooked the earring from the victim’s ear. The Hajdúhadháza police arrested him within an hour.

A woman from Hajdúhadháza reported to the police on the night of July 8, 2023, that someone stole her gold earrings from her ears while she was sleeping. She said that her bed was directly under the window of her bedroom, and the stranger had leaned into the room through it. She was startled by someone touching her ear, but her uninvited guest unhooked the jewelry in an instant and fled the scene.

The police had to start searching for and identifying the perpetrator from this little information. They went from house to house, collected information, and in just one hour, a local man came into their sight who could be linked to the commission of the crime. The 21-year-old man was brought to the police station, where he was questioned as a suspect and he confessed.

According to the investigation data, he entered the property’s garden, pulled a chair to the window so that he could comfortably lean on it, scanned the room, and then found the victim’s earrings as the most obvious value. He unhooked it carefully, then took off running.

The investigators took him into criminal custody and initiated his arrest, which was ordered by the court. He must answer due to the well-founded suspicion of committing the crime of robbery, the police informed.

