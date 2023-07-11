DVSC: Kevin Varga leaves the team again

Kevin Varga is leaving DVSC, dvsc.hu reported. They say that the parties discussed a possible continuation, but the footballer wanted to go abroad again.

According to the DVSC statement, the club waited until the last moment to continue together, but on Monday it became official that the 27-year-old midfielder will leave Loki.

The 14-time Hungarian national team player returned to Debrecen from the Turkish first division, where he scored 2 goals in 12 games in the last half-season. Kevin Varga was with the team until the training camp in Austria.

(Debreceni Nap)